Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $30,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.