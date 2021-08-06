Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $31,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $37.95 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.38.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

