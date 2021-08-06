Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $101.06 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

