JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Hold

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

IRBT traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,739. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

