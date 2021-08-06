JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $300.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

LLY opened at $264.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $270.65.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

