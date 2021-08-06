JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$122.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$91.00 to C$122.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LSPD. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$120.39.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE LSPD traded up C$2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$122.06. 438,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,332. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$37.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.26.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.