JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target to $28.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 14,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,346,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,063.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

