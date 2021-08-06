JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aperam has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $59.89 on Monday. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

