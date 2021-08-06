JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NatWest Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.