Julie Brown Sells 1,330 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total value of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).
Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($28.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,124.21. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,285.50 ($16.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.