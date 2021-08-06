Julie Brown Sells 1,330 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total value of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,182 ($28.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,124.21. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,285.50 ($16.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

