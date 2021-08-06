Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.40 Average PT from Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLDO shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 217,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,342. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $252.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.