Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.02.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

