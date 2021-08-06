Karpas Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 2.4% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,841,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,799. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

