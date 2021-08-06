Karpas Strategies LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.