Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,007. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.83.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,990,987. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

