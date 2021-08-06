Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00034155 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00278367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00032553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014278 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

