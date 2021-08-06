Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.90.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.21. 202,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,309. The firm has a market capitalization of C$605.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.34 and a 1-year high of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.