Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SKB. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

SKB opened at €29.30 ($34.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €28.21. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 1-year high of €32.50 ($38.24).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.