Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16. Kering has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $93.11.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

