Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $149.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84. Kerry Group has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.