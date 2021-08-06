Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $149.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.68. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.