Kevin P. O’shea Sells 2,000 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin P. O’shea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $229.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.