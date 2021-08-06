KeyCorp Comments on FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after acquiring an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,236,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

