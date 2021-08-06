KeyCorp Comments on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE FE opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FirstEnergy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

