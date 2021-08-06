KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTC. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in LTC Properties by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

