KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 857,243 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

