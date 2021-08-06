KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

Shares of ABNB opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

