Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) was downgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

KWS opened at GBX 2,818 ($36.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,604.88. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 115.92.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

