Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.16 million, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

