Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €99.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €89.38 ($105.15) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €89.70. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

