KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Sells $224,878.55 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christen E.J. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 102.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 122,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.24.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

