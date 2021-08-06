KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $398.00 at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $380.00 to $398.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $353.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.04. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,202. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.