Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

