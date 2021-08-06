Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,394.93

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $12,394.93 and $207.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.