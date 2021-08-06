Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $54.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.