Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of KNX stock remained flat at $$49.17 on Friday. 1,340,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,658. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

