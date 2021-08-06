Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,878. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.