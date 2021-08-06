Knowles Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,484 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,481% compared to the average daily volume of 135 call options.
Shares of KN opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
