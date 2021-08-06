Knowles Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,484 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,481% compared to the average daily volume of 135 call options.

Shares of KN opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

