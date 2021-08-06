Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE KEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,619. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.