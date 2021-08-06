Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.32. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.