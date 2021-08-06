KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Trading Up 3.5%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 250,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 638,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other KULR Technology Group news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

