Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.38. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 596,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 202,524 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

