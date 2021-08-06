Kusama (KSM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $193.55 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $229.30 or 0.00537050 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $193.55 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00115342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00148091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,607.92 or 0.99793608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00797907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

