KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Sells $20,014.24 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $20,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KVHI opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.74. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVHI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in KVH Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

