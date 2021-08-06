Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.08. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,371. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.35. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,292,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,158. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.