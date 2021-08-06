L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $13,935,096.00 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

