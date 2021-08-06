L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $270.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.24 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $232.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.49. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $636,867.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $212,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $331,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.