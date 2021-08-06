La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,900. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

