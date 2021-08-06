Laboratory Co. of America Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,656 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the typical daily volume of 686 call options.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $298.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $304.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

