Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Acquires A$450,000.00 in Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) insider Stephen (Steve) Promnitz acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.